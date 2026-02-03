Delhi Police apprehend conman who duped woman of gold, cash

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested a man posing as a bank official for allegedly cheating a 55-year-old woman in the Maurya Enclave area. The arrest followed a complaint registered at Maurya Enclave police station.



The accused has been identified as Rahul, also known as Ajay and Santosh, aged 40, a resident of Sangramgarh in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Police said he is a proclaimed offender in seven cases and has been previously involved in nine criminal cases.

According to the police, the woman was cheated on January 18 while travelling to her maternal home in Uttam Nagar. After alighting from a bus at Haiderpur Bus Stand to change routes, she was approached by the accused as a Santro car stopped nearby. The occupants offered her a lift, claiming to be bank officials on duty.

Once inside the vehicle, the accused allegedly persuaded her to hand over her gold jewellery and Rs 5,000 for “verification”, assuring her that they were also depositing their own valuables. Trusting them, the woman handed over two rings and two pairs of earrings.

She was then asked to step out briefly to collect an envelope, but when she checked it, she found only papers and realised the car had sped away.

A special team was formed under the supervision of ACP Srishti Bhatt. Investigators analysed CCTV footage and technical inputs, traced the Santro car near Loni Border and installed a GPS device to track its movement. The accused was eventually apprehended in the Model Town area.

During interrogation, Rahul allegedly confessed to the crime, naming two associates, Manoj and Amit. Police said efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused and recover the stolen jewellery and cash. Further investigation

is under way.