Delhi Police ANTF bust third fake drug factory

New Delhi: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a third illegal factory involved in the manufacture of spurious medicines and psychotropic substances, seizing a substantial quantity of fake drugs, opioids and industrial machinery in Bihar.



The unlicensed unit, located near Patna, was uncovered during the investigation of an FIR registered under the NDPS Act. Police said the breakthrough followed sustained technical surveillance, human intelligence inputs and the interrogation of an accused identified as Arun. Based on his disclosures, the ANTF traced another accused, Brijesh, who was allegedly operating the facility and producing counterfeit medicines and syrups for illegal distribution.

The raid was carried out by a team led by Inspector Nitesh Kumar under the supervision of ACP Satendra Mohan and DCP ANTF Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, with assistance from the Patna Drug Department. Officials confirmed that the factory was functioning without a valid manufacturing licence and lacked mandatory technical staff, including qualified chemists.

Seizures included over 30,000 m-Moxi tablets, 53,000 Embicet tablets, 10,000 Vicks Action tablets, codeine-based syrup and other medicines, along with industrial stirrers, drums and packaging materials. So far, nine arrests have been made.