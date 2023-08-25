Delhi Police announces traffic arrangements for G20 Summit

New Delhi: As India gears up to host the 18th G-20 Summit from September 8-10, extensive traffic regulations and guidelines have been issued to ensure the smooth conduct of the event and the safety and convenience of the general public.



The summit, to be held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, will be attended by Heads of State, Heads of Government, and Heads of International Organizations from member and invitee countries, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

S.S Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police Traffic said that the regulations, aimed at facilitating hassle-free movement of various modes of transport and easing the movement of the general public, encompass a wide array of directives.

Non-destined vehicles will be rerouted towards Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways and alternative routes, strictly preventing their entry into Delhi.

Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), and Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) will not be permitted to enter Delhi, except for those carrying essential commodities such as medical supplies, milk, vegetables, and fruits. Interstate buses will be allowed entry into Delhi, with designated terminating points on the Ring Road.

City buses will operate on the Ring Road and road network beyond Delhi’s borders, but city bus service will not be available in the New Delhi area during the event.

The metro services will remain operational, except at the Supreme Court Metro Station, where boarding and de-boarding will be prohibited during specific hours.

For the convenience of air travelers, suggested metro routes have been provided for different parts of the city. However, road journeys towards the airport will be affected during the specified period, and alternative routes have been recommended. Medical emergency vehicles will be facilitated with hassle-free movement, and a dedicated Ambulance Assistance Control Room will be operational. To ensure the event’s success, Delhi residents are urged to exercise patience, observe traffic rules, and follow directions from traffic personnel. Authorities have also advised making maximum use of metro services and planning travel in advance to minimise inconvenience, Yadav mentioned.

Furthermore, in light of the summit’s significance, government offices, educational institutions, commercial banks, financial institutions, shops, and various businesses will remain closed from September 8 to September 10, the official said.

Adding further Yadav said that there will be 10,000 traffic police personnel on the ground during the G20 summit.

This landmark event offers India the opportunity to showcase its values, cultural heritage, and infrastructural advancements. As proud citizens, embracing the spirit of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” Indians are encouraged to extend their hospitality to international guests and contribute to the seamless execution of the summit. The 18th G20 Summit is not just an international event but also a testament to India’s capability to host and manage such high-profile gatherings with efficiency and grace.