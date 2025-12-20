Delhi Police and senior citizens discuss safety, cyber awareness

New Delhi: A state-level advisory body meeting with senior citizens was held at the Police Headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday to review safety measures, address grievances and strengthen engagement between the Delhi Police and the elderly community.

The meeting, chaired by Special Commissioner of Police (SPUWAC) Ajay Chaudhry, took place at the Vimarsh Conference Hall on Jai Singh Road. Senior officers from the Special Police Unit for Women and Children, district police units and the traffic wing were present.

Senior citizen representatives from various districts shared their experiences, concerns and suggestions. Many participants appreciated the sensitivity, responsiveness and sense of responsibility shown by Delhi Police personnel in dealing with issues faced by elderly residents at police station and district levels. Improvements in grievance redressal mechanisms and regular outreach by beat staff were also highlighted.

The senior citizens particularly lauded recent cyber awareness initiatives of the Delhi Police, especially programmes addressing the growing threat of “Digital Arrest” scams. They said the awareness sessions held simultaneously at all police stations across the city on December 14 helped elderly residents understand cyber fraud methods and precautionary steps.

Several individual instances of police assistance were shared. K.K. Verma from the East District recalled how Head Constable Sonu of Hauz Qazi police station helped recover a bag containing valuables left in an e-rickshaw.