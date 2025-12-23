Delhi Police and civil groups review Say Help personal safety application

New Delhi: A high-level meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Robin Hibu, President of Helping Hands NGO (Pan–North East), to deliberate on the features, implementation and social relevance of the “Say Help” personal safety application, a technology-driven initiative aimed at strengthening emergency response and public safety systems.

The interaction brought together the app’s founder, Mahesh Salgaonkar, senior police officials including Kiran Sethi, advocates, medical professionals, social workers, students and Asha Devi, the mother of Nirbhaya. During the discussion, Asha Devi made an emotional appeal, stating that had such an application existed earlier, her daughter might have been alive today, underscoring the urgent need for easily accessible safety tools for citizens, particularly women.

The Say Help app is an advanced personal safety and emergency response platform designed to provide immediate assistance during medical emergencies, assaults, robberies, kidnappings or any imminent threat. The application is voice-activated and also features a panic button, enabling users to trigger distress alerts instantly. Once activated through a single tap or pre-configured voice commands, the app discreetly activates the mobile phone’s camera and microphone, captures real-time GPS coordinates and transmits continuous live audio, video and location data to designated emergency contacts and law enforcement agencies. The system is designed to function even with minimal network connectivity.

All data generated during an alert is securely stored and, upon closure, becomes electronic evidence admissible under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, subject to due legal process. The application is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

In Delhi, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has agreed to permit public advertisement of the application, while the Delhi Police has initiated a pilot project in the Central District. Highlighting its potential impact, Robin Hibu said the app could significantly enhance crime prevention, strengthen evidentiary chains and enable swift action against offenders, adding that it would be a major step towards improving women’s safety and public security in the city.