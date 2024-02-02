Delhi Police allocated Rs 11,397 cr, decrease of 4.70% from previous fiscal year

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has been allocated a substantial Budget of Rs 11,397 crore in the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.



This marked a decrease of 4.70 per cent from the previous fiscal year and underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing security and order in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, the budget not only covers routine expenses but also allocates funds for various schemes aimed at fortifying the Delhi Police’s infrastructure. Key initiatives include the development of advanced traffic and communication networks in the National Capital Region’s megacities and the implementation of a model traffic system.

The allocated budget extends beyond routine expenditures, encompassing critical areas such as the upgradation of communication infrastructure, personnel training, and the integration of cutting-edge technology.

Additionally, provisions are made for the installation of state-of-the-art traffic signals to optimise traffic flow throughout the city. For the fiscal year 2023-24, the initial budget for the Delhi police stood at Rs 11,933 crore. In 2022-23 the budget allocated to the Delhi police was Rs 10,096.29 crore. However, it was revised to Rs 11,617.59 crore for the same period.

Diving into the specifics, Rs 9,808.39 crore was allocated for establishment-related expenditures during the financial year 2022-23. Furthermore, Rs 287 crore has been designated for the capital section, focusing on vital investments such as the comprehensive installation of a CCTV security surveillance system across Delhi and the procurement of advanced equipment for the modernization of law and order enforcement.