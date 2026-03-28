Delhi Police adds cranes, speed cameras to tackle violations

New Delhi: In a push to strengthen traffic enforcement and ease congestion, the Delhi Police on Saturday inducted 76 new cranes into its traffic unit and soft-launched 125 additional over-speeding detection cameras across the national capital.

The fleet of cranes, flagged off by Commissioner of Police Satish Golchha at the Police Headquarters, is aimed at enabling faster removal of illegally parked and stranded vehicles that contribute to traffic bottlenecks in the city.

Additionally, the force expanded its automated enforcement network with 125 new Over-Speeding Violation Detection (OSVD) cameras, taking the total to 250 cameras across more than 140 road stretches.

Equipped with high-resolution imaging and Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), the cameras are integrated with the e-challan system, ensuring quicker and more transparent enforcement.

Senior officers said the initiative is part of a broader shift towards “faceless” and technology-driven policing to curb violations, a major cause of road accidents and fatalities in Delhi.

Meanwhile, a cardiac health awareness camp for police personnel was conducted by iLive Connect, a doctor-led AI healthcare ecosystem, in collaboration with Delhi Police.

The camp, held at the IT Park in Shastri Park here, included heart health check-ups, cardiac disease awareness sessions, and discussions on preventive measures and modern technologies.