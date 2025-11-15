Delhi Police adds 55 PCR vans & 156 bikes to fleet

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday inducted 55 new PCR Mobile Patrol Vehicles and 156 refurbished motorcycles to strengthen emergency response and improve mobility across the Capital. Commissioner of Police Satish Golchha flagged off the expanded fleet at a ceremony at Police Headquarters in the presence of senior officers.

Police said the new MPVs have been deployed in Dwarka, Outernorth, South, Southwest, Rohini, Outer and Southeast districts to improve coverage and ensure faster response, especially in remote and densely populated areas. The refurbished motorcycles will be used in narrow and congested lanes to tackle street-level crime and enable quicker intervention in busy zones.

With this addition, the PCR fleet has increased from 802 to 857 vehicles. mpost