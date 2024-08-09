Delhi Police acquires 700 AI-based face detection cameras

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has procured 700 Artificial Intelligence-based facial recognition CCTV cameras to ensure robust security arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations in the city, officials on Thursday said.



These cameras will be installed in and around the north and central districts -- particularly the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his Independence Day speech -- to monitor VVIP movements and keep a close eye on any suspicious activities, they said.

While the north district will get 346 Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, the central district will be allotted 354 cameras, officials said.

“These cameras will have pan-tilt-zoom features with high resolutions which will allow police to identify anyone from a distance. These cameras will be installed in and around the fort,” a senior police officer said.

The cameras with AI-based facial recognition and video analytic systems will ensure foolproof security, the officer said, adding that more than 10,000 security personnel will be deployed at the Mughal-era fort when Modi addresses the nation.

The areas surrounding the Red Fort will be demarcated as a “no kite flying zone” until the programme is over. Personnel will be deployed with necessary equipment on strategic locations to intercept kites.

“Of the 700 cameras, 40 will be used for AI-based facial recognition, 15 for detecting intrusions, 10 each for reading registration plates of vehicles and counting people and five for detecting abandoned objects while all the other cameras will be used for audio detection,” the

officer said.

According to police, anti-drone systems will be installed at the Red Fort is the convention while several anti-terror measures, including the installation of air defence guns, are being initiated.

Police will use a smartphone app for verifying attendees at the Red Fort and deploy snipers, SWAT commandos, kite catchers, and sharpshooters for security, following the recent Trump assassination attempt. Intensified patrolling includes checks on hotels, parking lots, and tenant verifications.

The Delhi Police has banned sub-conventional aerial platforms from August 2-16 due to security risks. Additionally, wanted terrorist posters are displayed citywide, with public urged to provide information and social media closely monitored.