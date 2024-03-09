Delhi Police Academy pioneers women empowerment

New Delhi: In a resounding celebration of women’s empowerment, the Delhi Police Academy took a significant step towards gender equality on International Women’s Day.



Under the leadership of Chhaya Sharma, Special CP Training, Delhi Police, and the guidance of Asif Mohd. Ali, Jt. Director, DPA, the Academy orchestrated a series of empowering events to mark the occasion.

Jt. Director, DPA announced, “On this International Women’s Day, around 1,000 women are joining Delhi Police at our Academy. Upon completing their training, these women will contribute to the betterment of society by being deployed in district units.”

The spirited RUN featured approximately 400 female trainees from the rank of Constables to Sub-Inspectors, symbolising a collective step towards fostering a society where women actively participate in law enforcement.

The event also saw participation from trainees of Goa Police, Andaman Nicobar Police, Chandigarh Police, and Delhi Police, turning the RUN into an interstate event.

In addition to the RUN, a tug-of-war competition was organised, showcasing the strength and unity of female trainees in Assistant Wireless Operator and Head Constable Ministerial roles. Jitendra Mani, Deputy Director, DPA, awarded the trophy to the Assistant Wireless Operator winning team.