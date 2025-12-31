Delhi plugs into power roadmap

New Delhi: The Delhi government has unveiled a comprehensive roadmap to strengthen the Capital’s power infrastructure, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta asserting that a reliable and sustainable electricity system is essential to transform Delhi into a developed and future-ready city.

Addressing a high-level review meeting on the power sector, the Chief Minister said, “A strong and resilient power system is the backbone of a ‘Viksit Delhi’. Our goal is to ensure uninterrupted, safe and high-quality electricity for every citizen while preparing the system for future demand.” The meeting reviewed ongoing projects and discussed an action plan extending up to 2029.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that a capital expenditure plan of nearly Rs 17,000 crore will be implemented over the next three years. The investment will be made by Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) and the distribution companies to strengthen transmission lines, grid substations and the distribution network across the city. Emphasising the intent behind the investment, Gupta said, “This is not just about adding capacity, but about building a system that is reliable, modern and capable of supporting Delhi’s growth.” The meeting noted that Delhi’s peak power demand has already touched around 8,400 MW in 2025 and is rising at an annual rate of 4 to 5 percent due to population growth, increased use of electrical appliances and the rapid adoption of electric vehicles. Projections suggest peak demand could rise to 11,500–12,000 MW by 2030 and further to nearly 20,000 MW by 2040. “We see this growing demand as an opportunity, not a burden,” the Chief Minister said, adding that

the government is aligning infrastructure expansion well in advance. A major focus of the discussion was the Prime Minister’s Surya Ghar: Free Electricity Scheme. The Chief Minister described solar energy as “a key pillar of Delhi’s clean energy future” and directed departments to accelerate rooftop solar installations on government buildings and intensify public awareness campaigns.

The meeting also explored innovative solutions to land constraints, including the installation of power infrastructure beneath flyovers and the simplified use of agricultural land for solar panels. Gupta instructed DISCOMs to address gaps in distribution infrastructure in all Assembly constituencies on a mission mode.