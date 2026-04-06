Delhi plugs 17 depts into green circuit

New Delhi: In a strong policy shift towards environmental sustainability, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday unveiled a Rs 22,236 crore Green Budget for 2026–27, marking one of the most ambitious clean air and climate-focused financial plans for the Capital. With over 21 per cent of the total Rs 1,03,700 crore state budget dedicated to green initiatives, the government has laid out a clear roadmap to tackle pollution and build a sustainable urban ecosystem.



Announcing the plan, the Chief Minister emphasised that environmental protection is now central to governance, with all departmental spending aligned to green goals. She said this approach ensures accountability and measurable outcomes in tackling pollution and climate challenges.

A significant portion of the budget has been allocated to key sectors driving environmental impact. The Delhi Jal Board has received the highest allocation of Rs 6,485 crore for the Yamuna clean-up and expansion of water treatment capacity. The Transport Department has been allotted Rs 4,758 crore to accelerate the transition to electric buses and strengthen public transport, while the Public Works Department will utilise Rs.3,350 crore to address dust pollution and develop green infrastructure.

To ensure coordinated implementation, 17 departments have been assigned specific roles under the Green Budget framework. The Planning Department has been allocated Rs.2,350 crore to streamline project execution, while Urban Development and DUSIB together will receive Rs.2,273 crore for targeted interventions. The Power Department has been earmarked Rs.1,410 crore to promote solar energy and renewable sources.

Additional support will be provided through a dedicated ‘Green Fund’ covering departments such as Environment, Irrigation and Flood Control, Development, Forest, Tourism, and Education, among others. Allocations have also been made for industrial pollution control, green initiatives in hospitals, disaster management, and environmental education.

Highlighting the broader vision, Gupta said, “Clean Delhi, Green Delhi is no longer just a slogan, but a decisive policy response to toxic air and rising temperatures.” She added, “This approach goes beyond accounting, it establishes a robust framework to combat pollution and tackle climate change.”

The Chief Minister further stressed that environmental protection is a collective responsibility. “We recognise climate change, pollution and the depletion of natural resources as serious and immediate challenges, and through this Green Budget, public spending will be aligned to support sustainable development and protect biodiversity,” she said. With a comprehensive, department-wise strategy and clear funding priorities, the Green Budget 2026–27 aims to transform Delhi into a cleaner, greener, and more resilient city for the future.