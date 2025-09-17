Delhi pledges for greener, sustainable living

New Delhi: The Delhi Secretariat turned into a hub of environmental awareness on Tuesday as Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa led a solemn pledge to mark World Ozone Day, urging citizens to adopt greener choices and embrace sustainable living. The event combined rituals of commitment with a practical workshop and exhibition aimed at spreading awareness about ozone protection and climate-friendly practices.

Addressing officials from the Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Sirsa underlined the urgency of collective responsibility. “Protecting the ozone layer is a collective responsibility we owe to our future generations,” he said. “Today, on World Ozone Day, we move from scientific understanding to decisive global action. Delhi has been a leader in phasing out ozone-depleting substances, and we will continue to pioneer efforts in climate action and air quality improvement.”

He appealed to the wider public to join in this mission, adding, “I appeal to every citizen of Delhi to join this cause. Make conscious choices, adopt eco-friendly practices, and contribute to a healthier, sustainable planet.”

The event was aligned with this year’s global theme, From Science to Global Action, commemorating the signing of the Montreal Protocol in 1987, a landmark international agreement to phase out substances that damage the ozone layer. Officials described the occasion as an opportunity not just for awareness but for reaffirming Delhi’s role in leading environmental change.

As part of the ceremony, all participants took a pledge to protect the ozone layer by rejecting harmful products such as CFC-based air conditioners, refrigerators, and ozone-depleting fire extinguishers.

The pledge also encouraged the adoption of eco-friendly appliances, natural cooling methods, and energy-efficient solutions.

Reinforcing the importance of fresh resolve, Sirsa said, “What we need is a renewed spirit and fresh resolve; only then is a better tomorrow possible.”

He also highlighted Delhi’s proactive compliance with global agreements. “Delhi has played a proactive role in successfully implementing the Montreal Protocol and stands ready to adopt the Kigali Amendment,” Sirsa noted. He emphasized that the government’s push for environmental awareness extends through school eco-clubs, community engagement, and public campaigns, aimed at fostering a cleaner and greener future for the capital.