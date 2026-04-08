Delhi plans to construct watch towers in Central Ridge area

New Delhi: The Irrigation and Flood Control Department of the Delhi government plans to construct watch towers in the Central Ridge area near Vandematram Marg in the New Delhi area, officials said on Tuesday.

Along with this, the government plans a stormwater pipeline project in the ridge area for Rs 2 crore.

The officials said the initiative is part of the Delhi government’s broader efforts to enhance green cover and strengthen infrastructure in the ridge, which serves as a vital ecological buffer and one of the city’s primary green lungs. “The work is aimed at improving surveillance and managing water flow in the Central Ridge forest area. A tender has been floated in this regard,” an official said. According to the officials, the proposed work includes the construction of multiple watch towers to enhance surveillance in the area.