Delhi plans Rs 500 pension hike for elderly and PwDs

New Delhi: In a move aimed at enhancing social welfare, the Delhi government is set to increase monthly pensions by Rs 500 for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. The proposal, drafted by the Department of Social Welfare, has been submitted to the Cabinet and is currently under review by the Finance Department before final approval.

If cleared, the scheme will provide enhanced financial support to more than 5.3 lakh senior citizens and 1.2 lakh persons with disabilities across the national Capital. Once implemented, individuals aged 60 to 69 will receive Rs 2,500 per month, while those aged 70 and above will get Rs 3,000, up from the current Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500, respectively, under the Delhi New Old Age Pension Scheme 2025.

In addition, individuals from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and minority communities will see their additional benefit double from Rs 500 to Rs1,000 per month. Meanwhile, people with disabilities ranging from 40 per cent to 60 per cent will receive Rs 3,000, and those with over 60 per cent disability will get Rs 5,500 per month, reflecting a Rs 500 hike.

Currently, Delhi spends about Rs 1,400 crore annually on pension disbursements. Officials estimate that the proposed revision will add an annual financial burden of Rs 500 crore to the state treasury.

To ensure targeted distribution, the government is also enhancing its verification mechanisms. Only residents who have lived in Delhi for at least five years, possess a Delhi-based Aadhaar card, and have an annual family income under Rs 1 lakh will qualify. Applicants must not be receiving any other government pension. A digital verification process is being upgraded to authenticate documents and prevent fraudulent claims.

The last revision to the scheme took place in November 2024. Social organisations have largely welcomed the move, calling it a step toward financial dignity for the city’s vulnerable. They have, however, urged the government to ensure timely payments and review the adequacy of the pension amounts in light of rising living costs.

The revised scheme, once cleared, will mark another milestone in Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s pro-welfare governance agenda.