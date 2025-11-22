Delhi plans rooftop restaurant, Yamuna aarti area in Sonia Vihar

NEW DELHI: A rooftop restaurant, amphitheatre, and dedicated Yamuna aarti area are among the key features planned for the Sonia Vihar onshore facility, part of the Delhi government’s river tourism initiative.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra reviewed the project’s progress on Thursday at the Delhi Secretariat in a meeting attended by senior officials from the IWAI, DDA, Delhi Jal Board, and DTTDC.

The Sonia Vihar site will include ticket counters, waiting halls, a rooftop restaurant, souvenir shops, a food and play zone, an amphitheatre, a Yamuna aarti area, and a musical water fountain proposed at the centre of the river.

Officials said these facilities aim to create a vibrant recreational and cultural hub along the riverbank, according to a statement. Updates were presented on the onshore facility, the proposed river tourism corridor, and cruise and ferry services. The discussion also covered pending approvals, site surveys, environmental compliance, and other pre-construction requirements.

Mishra urged departments to improve coordination, fast-track work and ensure all Yamuna-related activities comply with NGT guidelines and quality norms. He said the government aims to make the river a defining feature of Delhi, adding that the Sonia Vihar project could boost river tourism.