Delhi plans revamp of 18 industrial zones to curb dust & improve infra

New Delhi: Delhi’s Environment and Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) to assess maintenance and redevelopment works across the city’s industrial areas.

The meeting, held under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, focused on a comprehensive plan for redeveloping 18 key industrial zones, including Patparganj, Okhla, Wazirpur, Naraina, Mayapuri, Mangolpuri, Kirti Nagar, and GT Karnal Road, among others. Officials briefed the Minister on a three-tier categorisation system based on the urgency of road repair and maintenance, classified as satisfactory, medium, and poor.

Sirsa directed DSIIDC officials to pre-lay utility ducts for cables, water, and telecom lines in all new road projects to prevent repeated digging. He also ordered regular water sprinkling, mechanised sweeping, and installation of smog guns to control dust pollution. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, our government is committed to bringing permanent solutions that go beyond routine maintenance. Proper ducts and squares will be placed along every redeveloped road so that we never have to dig the same stretch repeatedly,” Sirsa said.

Officials informed that a coordinated pothole repair drive is underway across Delhi under the Winter Action Plan, jointly managed by MCD, PWD, and DSIIDC. The Minister also directed intensified awareness campaigns against biomass and open waste burning, terming them major contributors to localised pollution.

He concluded that industrial redevelopment aims to ensure cleaner surroundings, smoother roads, sustainable infrastructure growth.