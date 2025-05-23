Delhi plans major job fair

New Delhi: In a bid to address the growing need for job opportunities among the youth, the Delhi Government has announced plans to organize a mega job fair in the financial year 2025–26. The fair aims to connect job-seeking youth with potential employers across various sectors.

Delhi’s Minister of Labour and Employment, Kapil Mishra, chaired a high-level meeting with officials from the Directorate of Employment to discuss the preparations for the event. During the meeting, Mishra highlighted that the event would be an important step in providing direct access to employment for the youth of Delhi.

“The provision for this job fair has already been included in the 2025–26 budget. We are creating a platform where job-seeking youth can directly engage with recruiting institutions,” said Mishra. The first mega job fair is scheduled to take place in July 2025.

Mishra also emphasized the importance of collaboration between various departments and institutions to ensure the success of the event. The meeting decided to send out information letters to key organizations such as FICCI, CII, the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DICCI), and others to gather data on job providers and job seekers.

Additionally, Mishra instructed that data on student placements and recruitment from technical institutions, universities, and other educational institutions be collected to facilitate better organization of the fair. A follow-up meeting with all concerned parties will be held next week to finalize the details, including the selection of the venue, number of participants, and expected recruitments.

“This initiative will be a milestone in providing employment to the youth and will strengthen partnerships with both private and government institutions,” Mishra added, highlighting the fair’s potential to boost Delhi’s economic stability.