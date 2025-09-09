Delhi plans joint action with industry to revive Yamuna, fight pollution

New Delhi: In a bid to transform Delhi into a cleaner and greener capital, the government has launched a fresh initiative that brings industry and corporate leaders to the forefront of tackling three long-standing problems, Yamuna river pollution, towering waste heaps, and deteriorating air quality. At the heart of this new push is the belief that government, industry, and society must work hand in hand to achieve sustainable solutions.

At a high-level dialogue held at Raj Niwas on Monday, titled “Revival of Yamuna and Delhi – A CSR Dialogue”, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Water Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh met with representatives from leading industry associations, corporates, and public sector enterprises to explore ways to integrate Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts with government action.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reaffirmed her government’s commitment, saying, “Making the Yamuna River clean and pure is our government’s commitment.” She stressed that corporate cooperation must focus on sewage treatment technologies and long-term solutions. “Delhi’s challenges are enormous, but any problem can be solved if government, industry, and society work together,” she said, urging industries to contribute through a dedicated “corpus fund” for environmental projects. The Delhi Jal Board presented a roadmap highlighting specific areas where CSR partnerships could be channelled. Corporates were also encouraged to adopt drains and establish decentralised sewage treatment plants along the Yamuna’s banks to curb pollution.

Lieutenant Governor Saxena called the Yamuna’s pollution, rising garbage hills, and air quality decline inherited problems that have damaged Delhi’s global reputation. “These efforts will only succeed if all sections of society, particularly the corporate sector, play their role through CSR,” he said. He pointed out that while progress is visible, meaningful change requires sustained industry participation.

CM cited successful riverbank rejuvenation at Baansera, Asita, and Vatika, urging industries to plant trees under CSR. Water Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh affirmed Yamuna cleaning is achievable on schedule, adding it will no longer be an election issue. Industry and DJB will finalise a time-bound action plan.