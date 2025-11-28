Delhi plans external audit to improve timely, quality desilting ops

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department is set to bring in a third-party audit agency to enhance both the quality and timely execution of desilting and other works across the city, officials said on Thursday.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns over recurring waterlogging during monsoon months -- a problem often attributed to inadequate or delayed desilting of crucial drainage system.

According to the officials, the proposed third-party agency will also monitor a wide range of ongoing works, extending beyond major drains to include development projects in rural areas, unauthorized colonies, and the upkeep of several water bodies managed by the department.

As per the tender floated by the I&FC, the third-party inspections will cover works worth approximately Rs 500 crore over a two-year period.

“The basic concept of this process is that the contractor performs execution as per specifications to ensure a quality product, and the third-party inspection agency performs testing and inspection as per CPWD specifications and the guidelines on the quality system,” an official explained.

The objective, they emphasized, is to ensure that public infrastructure projects-particularly those linked to drainage-meet established quality benchmarks and are completed within stipulated timelines. The department aims to enhance accountability and transparency, aiming to tackle persistent waterlogging and improve quality control of drainage and flood-prevention works.