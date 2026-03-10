Delhi plans construction of PM Ekta Mall

New Delhi: The Delhi government is planning to set up a PM Ekta Mall in the city to promote unique products from states and Union Territories, officials said on Monday. The mall will showcase handicrafts, GI-tagged items and products under the One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme.



The Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) has begun hiring a consultant to prepare the architectural design, while a suitable location is being explored. Areas with existing DTTDC facilities such as Dilli Haat in INA, Majnu Ka Tila and Pitampura are under consideration.

The proposed 1,200 sq m mall may feature 36 stalls representing different states and UTs, along with cultural spaces and food courts.