Delhi plans ₹40 cr ‘Model Gaushala’

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met dairy owners and stakeholders on Wednesday to address the growing issue of stray cattle and poor infrastructure in authorised dairy colonies.

Gupta announced that the government would expand existing gaushalas and build new ones, ensuring better care and management of cattle.

A Rs 40 crore budget has been allocated for a model gaushala with facilities for cow protection, dairy production, and veterinary care. The plan includes upgrading dairies with water, drainage, sanitation, and waste systems.

Gupta criticised past inaction and reaffirmed the government’s duty to safeguard both animals and citizens. Minister Kapil Mishra assured that no cow would be left abandoned, underscoring the city’s renewed focus on

animal welfare.