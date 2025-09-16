Delhi plans 1-time amnesty scheme offering 50 to 70% waiver on pending traffic challans

New Delhi: Delhi’s streets may soon see some relief from years of piled-up traffic fines, as the city government prepares to roll out a one-time amnesty scheme aimed at vehicle owners with unpaid challans. The move, under active consideration by the Transport Department, is expected to grant a 50–70% waiver on outstanding dues, provided violators clear their fines within a limited window of two to three months.

Officials say the initiative has been designed not just as a financial concession, but as a pragmatic step to unclog the legal system. Lakhs of challans issued by the traffic police and transport department remain unresolved, many of them pending in courts. A senior officer explained that reducing the backlog will improve compliance while discouraging the tendency of motorists to wait for Lok Adalat sessions, where fines are often settled at reduced rates.

The amnesty, however, will not be a free pass for all. Only non-serious offences, such as expired Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, helmetless riding, or obstructive parking, are likely to qualify. Serious violations like drunk driving, driving without a licence, or dangerous driving practices will remain outside the scheme’s scope.

Delhi records staggering numbers of traffic violations each year. In 2024 alone, over 419,000 challans were issued for obstructive parking, while more than 373,000 motorists were caught without a valid PUC. Helmetless riding accounted for 259,000 cases, while driving without a licence crossed the two-lakh mark.

To enforce discipline, both the traffic police and transport department have digitised much of the process. Violations are now directly uploaded through mobile apps, with instant text alerts sent to the offender’s registered number. Yet, despite online payment options, many violators continue to postpone clearing dues. Authorities expect the upcoming scheme to be the final opportunity before stricter measures, including registration cancellations,

come into play.