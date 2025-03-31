Delhi Panchayat Sangh calls for review of rising Class 9 & 11 failures in govt schools

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Panchayat Sangh has called on the state government and education minister to conduct a comprehensive review of students failing in Class 9th and 11th across government schools. Panchayat Sangh chief Thaan Singh Yadav emphasised that the sudden increase in failures among students who had previously passed without difficulty raises serious concerns about the education system’s accountability.

Yadav pointed out that children from rural and economically weaker backgrounds rely entirely on government schools for education, as their parents are often unable to afford private tutoring. He urged authorities to examine whether stricter evaluation practices in these grades are contributing to higher failure rates, potentially in an effort to boost Class 10th and 12th board exam results.

The Panchayat Sangh has demanded that the education minister gather reports from all government schools and take corrective measures to support struggling students. Yadav also suggested that a special policy be introduced to help students who are unable to afford extra academic support.

Furthermore, Yadav called for an evaluation of the Delhi education model from previous years, arguing that school performance should not be judged solely on board exam results. He proposed forming a coordination committee to oversee the progress of students in Class 9th and 11th, ensuring that teachers and administrators are held accountable for student outcomes.

The demand underscores rising concerns among parents and education advocates over Delhi’s education policies and the need for reforms.