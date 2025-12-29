‘Delhi overhauling facilities at Savda Ghevra colony; EWS families to be allotted flats’

new delhi: In the new year, the Delhi government will provide flats to people from economically weaker sections at Savda Ghevra in Outer Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday.

Construction of flats for the poor in Savda Ghevra began in 2012. These flats were built under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), and construction was completed by 2020, said a statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO).

A total of 7,620 residential units were constructed, of which 6,476 are currently vacant. An allocation of Rs 27.50 crore was approved for repair of 2,500 vacant flats to make them habitable.

Allotment of these fully facilitated flats will begin next year, while repair work on the remaining flats will be taken up in the next phase, it said.

Gupta said a roadmap has been prepared to complete facilities in the EWS flats. Community facilities are being developed in existing economically weaker section (EWS) residential colonies of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

Instructions have been issued to complete pending facilities on a priority basis in all these colonies, including Savda Ghevra, she said.

In a veiled jibe at the previous dispensation, the chief minister said many houses built for the poor have remained vacant for years, resulting in wastage of public resources and denial of rightful benefits to needy families.

Savda Ghevra colony has a 100 percent sewerage network and now the government has begun preparations to settle poor families there after developing other facilities, the statement said. According to the chief minister, in view of environmental balance, 39 residential parks have been developed in Savda Ghevra, covering a total area of over 22,000 square metres.

In addition, two underground water tanks, booster stations and overhead water tanks have been provided to ensure sustainable and uninterrupted water supply. For solid waste management, four collection points have been constructed, she said.

The colony will also have two primary schools out of which one is completed. A dispensary is also proposed in the area along with a local shopping centre, service market, milk booth, and three-wheeler and taxi stands.

Within 1.5 km of Savda Ghevra, residents have access to bus stops, community halls, a post office, health centres, schools, Anganwadi centres, and Bastī Vikas Kendras. Metro stations, police posts, and additional educational and healthcare facilities are within 3 km. The government ensures dignified housing for all.