Delhi orders CCTVs for special needs centres

New Delhi: The Delhi government has directed all newly launched resource centres (RCs) for children with disabilities (CwDs) to be equipped with CCTV cameras and operate six days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding

gazetted holidays, second Saturdays and Sundays.

According to an order issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the directive forms part of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that is now applicable to the 10 new resource centres opened recently to provide specialised therapeutic services to children with disabilities (CwDs) and children with special needs (CwSN) enrolled in Delhi government schools.

The SOP aims to ensure smooth functioning and coordinated efforts among various stakeholders, including special education teachers (SETs), resource centre coordinators, therapists and clinical psychologists. “All instructions mentioned in the SOP shall be implemented in true letter and spirit,” the order stated. One of the key provisions makes it mandatory for students visiting the centres to be escorted by their SETs for assessment and therapy sessions. In cases where an SET is not available, another teacher deputed by the head of school will accompany the child and share the therapy session details with both the SET and parents.

Each therapy session will be of 45 minutes, with children able to receive up to eight sessions in a day across all functional centres. Services at the RCs will include physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and psychological support. The needs of individual children and the corresponding therapies will be mapped by the SET at the school level before referral to the centres, the order said.

To ensure accountability, heads of schools linked with these resource centres have been instructed to monitor day-to-day activities and oversee safety and proper maintenance of facilities. The DoE has also emphasised that any lapses concerning security, sanitation or safety of children will be taken “seriously”.

The establishment of these resource centres marks a significant step towards strengthening inclusive education in Delhi government schools by providing systematic, accessible and specialised support for children with disabilities.