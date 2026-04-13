Delhi orders 5-year audit of liquor units

New Delhi: In a major move to tighten financial oversight, the Delhi government has ordered a comprehensive audit and cross-verification of five years of financial records of state-run liquor retail entities, amid concerns over possible irregularities and revenue leakages.



The directive was issued by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who stressed that any discrepancy, negligence or financial mismanagement will invite strict action. “Safeguarding public money is our top priority, and there will be zero tolerance for any lapses,” she said.

Liquor retail operations in the capital are managed by government entities including the Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC). These agencies operate multiple retail outlets across the city.

Officials said the audit will involve detailed reconciliation of sales, purchase, stock and cash accounts over the past five years. Each transaction will be scrutinised to identify mismatches or discrepancies. The agencies have been directed to coordinate closely with the Excise Department to ensure complete verification and validation of records.

To strengthen accountability, the Excise Commissioner will independently cross-check data related to sales, inventory and revenue. The move comes after preliminary findings suggested that accounts in some undertakings were not reconciled for long periods, increasing the risk of financial inconsistencies and potential loss to the public exchequer.

The Chief Minister underlined that the exercise is not limited to correcting past records but aims to establish a robust system of financial monitoring. She warned that any official found responsible for irregularities will face strict action.

All concerned departments have been asked to submit a detailed report to the Finance Department within two months.