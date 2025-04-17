‘Delhi one of the top states to pay highest minimum wages’

New Delhi: Delhi has become one of the top states in the country to pay the highest minimum wages to workers, Labour minister Kapil Mishra said on Wednesday.

The revised wage rates have come into effect from April 1.

Mishra told reporters that the latest revision of minimum wages by the Delhi government will benefit 40 lakh workers in the city.

The minister said it is mandatory for all employers to pay the revised wages and warned that strict action will be taken in case of non-compliance with revised rates.

Under the latest hike, the monthly minimum wage of unskilled workers has been increased from Rs 18,066 to Rs 18,456. Semi-skilled workers who possess a basic level of technical knowledge or training will now receive a revised monthly wage of Rs 20,371, up from Rs 19,929. Skilled workers and other experienced professionals will get revised wages of Rs 21,917 which earlier was Rs 22,411.

Further, non-matriculate employees will now earn Rs 20,371 per month, up from Rs 19,929. Employees who are matric pass but not graduates will see their wages increase from Rs 21,917 to Rs 22,411.

Graduate workers will get Rs 23,836 monthly. It was earlier Rs 24,356.

“The new minimum wage rates, effective from April 1, 2025, mark a significant step towards improving the livelihoods of workers across Delhi. With this move, Delhi becomes one of the states offering the highest minimum wages in the country,” Mishra stated.