Delhi on high alert despite India-Pakistan ceasefire

New Delhi: Even as cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan have eased following a ceasefire agreement, the Delhi administration is showing no signs of letting its guard down. The Capital remains on high alert, with emergency protocols and heightened vigilance still firmly in place.

Officials within the city administration confirm that all government officers have been instructed to stay on duty, with official leaves still suspended across departments. This directive, issued amid earlier military escalations, remains active, underscoring the government’s cautious approach in a climate still considered unpredictable.

Mock drills and emergency preparedness exercises are continuing across multiple districts of the city. Local authorities are coordinating with police, disaster response teams, and medical units to simulate rapid-response scenarios. According to a district magistrate, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the government has issued standing orders to maintain “maximum readiness” until further notice.

“While the ceasefire is a positive development, we cannot afford to lower our preparedness just yet,” the official said. “The instructions are clear, all critical services and administrative teams must remain fully operational.” Monday’s public holiday offered some respite to the city’s otherwise busy schedule, but there has been no official communication indicating a relaxation of current measures. “As of now, we haven’t received any circular regarding the reinstatement of sanctioned leaves,” said Dr. Indra Shekhar of the AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association. “We are continuing to work under the same alert status.” The administration is expected to review the situation later this week, possibly reassessing the emergency status based on updated intelligence inputs and central government directives.