Delhi on high alert as many hosps, malls receive bomb threat emails

New Delhi: Several hospitals and shopping malls across Delhi were put on high alert on Tuesday after receiving bomb threat emails.



The threats, which triggered a significant response from law enforcement and emergency services, resulted in comprehensive searches across multiple locations in the national capital.

According to Delhi Police, the bomb threat emails were sent to multiple prominent locations, including Chanakya Mall, Select CityWalk, Ambience Mall, DLF Mall, Cine Polis, Pacific Mall, Primus Hospital, and Unity Group. The email contained a chilling warning: “The explosive will go off in a few hours.”

The first call reporting a bomb threat was received at 1:04 p.m. from a hospital in Nangloi, followed by another call at 1:07 p.m. from Primus Hospital in Chanakyapuri, central Delhi. Both facilities reported that they had received the ominous emails, prompting an immediate response from Delhi Fire Services (DFS) and the police.

Emergency response teams, including fire tenders and bomb detection squads, were swiftly dispatched to the locations mentioned in the threats.

Authorities conducted thorough searches of the premises, ensuring the safety of individuals present at these sites. As of the latest reports, no explosive devices have been found.

The incident has caused considerable concern, as it is not the first time in recent days that such threats have been issued. On Saturday, a similar bomb threat was reported at Ambience Mall in Gurugram. Despite extensive searches, no suspicious items were found at the mall.

Gurugram Police had warned that strict legal action would be taken against individuals found spreading false information or making misleading threats.

In Delhi, the situation remains tense as authorities continue their investigation. A senior police officer involved in the case indicated that the emails followed a similar pattern, with no specific datelines mentioned, making it difficult to pinpoint the credibility of the threats. The officer also noted that the same threatening email had been sent to multiple locations, suggesting a coordinated effort to cause panic.

Police and cyber teams are currently working to track down the sender of the emails. Authorities are urging the public to remain calm but vigilant, and to report any suspicious activity or communications immediately.