Delhi on high alert ahead of Eid

New Delhi: With Eid-ul-Fitr a day away, security has been stepped up across Southwest Delhi’s Dwarka district, as the Uttam Nagar area remains tense after the March 4 killing.



Police said more than 100 pickets have been set up, with personnel deployed on rooftops and at key junctions to maintain a close watch on movement in sensitive pockets.

Security has been tightened around the Uttam Nagar East metro station following directions from the Delhi High Court after apprehensions of unrest during the festival.

“We have made detailed deployment plans and are ready to respond swiftly to any situation,” an officer said. The HC order was passed on a PIL filed by a civil rights group, the Association for Protection of Civil Rights, which approached the high court to prevent “imminent communal violence” on Eid in Uttam Nagar.

A civil society group comprising eminent Muslims wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday over “open threats” to the Muslim community in Uttam Nagar, and urged him to pass special instructions to the police to

take strict action.

Meanwhile, force has been mounted in Hastsal village, where the killing took place, and nearby areas, with joint deployment of Delhi Police and central armed forces.

On March 4, the day of Holi, Tarun, 26, was killed in a clash between two neighbouring families in Uttam Nagar’s JJ Colony. The altercation, police said, was triggered after a water balloon thrown by a girl from one family accidentally hit a woman from the other.

The incident led to protests by some groups, and two vehicles linked to the accused were set on fire. The police have so far apprehended 14 people, including two minors, in connection with the case.

The police said security focus has been sharpened around mosques, Eidgahs and other places of congregation where large crowds are expected. Area domination exercises, including foot patrols and vehicle checks, are being carried out regularly.

Monitoring of social media has also been intensified to track and curb the spread of inflammatory content, the police said, adding that several objectionable posts have already been flagged

and acted upon.

“Delhi Police has put in place comprehensive security arrangements to ensure that Eid is celebrated in a safe, peaceful and harmonious environment across the city,” the city force said on X.

The police said that any attempt to disturb public peace and communal harmony

will attract legal action.

“Let us celebrate responsibly and contribute to maintaining peace and unity,” the statement added.

Areas with mixed populations have been categorised as sensitive and are under constant watch. Apart from ground deployment, police teams have been positioned at elevated points in select locations

to enhance surveillance.

Police presence notwithstanding, unease

persists among locals.

Pradeep Shukla, president of the Uttam Nagar RWA, said the visible security presence has brought a sense of control, but anxiety remains.

“There is heavy barricading, and movement has reduced. It feels unusually quiet. People are still worried, but we are hoping things remain

peaceful,” he said.