Delhi okays 10K school desks from Tihar Jail Factory

New Delhi: The Delhi Government has cleared a proposal to buy 10,000 dual desks from the Tihar Central Jail Factory, aiming to ease the furniture shortage in government schools while simultaneously expanding work opportunities for inmates. The decision was approved during a Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday and chaired by CM Rekha Gupta.

According to the Chief Minister, the initiative serves a dual purpose, strengthening classroom infrastructure and contributing to the rehabilitation of prisoners through skill-based employment. She noted that “the plan is in line with directions from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, which had urged states to involve inmates in productive work as part of broader reintegration efforts.”

Officials said the desks will be supplied at approved rates inclusive of GST, with the total cost estimated at Rs.8.95 crore. The Education Department has already set aside Rs.20 crore in the 2025–26 budget for school furniture and related requirements. The government maintains that desks manufactured in Tihar meet PWD standards and cost nearly 25 per cent less than similar products available in the market. Education Minister Ashish Sood said the capital’s 1,086 government schools have seen steady growth in student enrolment alongside the construction of new classrooms, intensifying the demand for desks. A survey conducted in April involving principals and senior education officials identified an immediate shortage of 23,321 dual desks across 127 schools. Additional requests pushed the total requirement close to 25,000.