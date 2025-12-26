Delhi now has 13 districts

New Delhi: The Delhi government has notified the reorganisation of districts in the national capital with the carving out of three new ones — Old Delhi, Central North and Outer North.

According to an official statement, the number of revenue districts has increased to 13 from 11 previously, with the Shahdara district merged with others in the scheme of reorganisation.The 13 districts are South East, Old Delhi, North, New Delhi, Central, Central North, South West, Outer North, North West, North East, East, South and West. The Delhi government, in its statement, said the 11 districts were reorganised into 13 districts with immediate effect, and a notification was issued on Thursday. In order to maintain uninterrupted public services for document registration and minimise any inconvenience to citizens during the transition, the jurisdictions of the

registrars for the existing Sub-Registrar Offices have also been decided.

The arrangement will be interim to ensure continuity in registration processes.

The expansion of the existing 22 sub-registrar offices into 39, according to the Cabinet decision,

will be implemented through a separate notification, it added.