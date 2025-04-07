Delhi: NHRC tip leads to rescue of trafficking victim from brothel

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has rescued a lady from a brothel in G.B. Road and arrested the brothel manager.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the National Human Rights Commission.

According to the police, the operation, carried out on April 5, also led to the arrest of the brothel manager, bringing a major human trafficking case to light.

The victim, identified as a resident of District Pergana in West Bengal, was lured to Delhi three months ago with the promise of a job.

However, upon arrival, she was allegedly sold into prostitution and held against her will. For months, she remained out of contact with her family until around ten days ago when she managed to reach her brother and reveal her plight.

Her brother then approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) through an NGO, Mission Mukti Foundation, based in New Delhi.

Responding to the complaint, NHRC requested the intervention of the Delhi Police Crime Branch, who promptly began technical surveillance and reconnaissance of the suspected location.

Under the supervision of ACP Arun Kumar, a large team comprising several officers from AHTU and local police was formed.

The raid was conducted in coordination with officials from Mission Mukti Foundation, Rescue Foundation, and the victim’s brother.

The victim was located and rescued from one of the brothels on G.B. Road, and the brothel’s manager was taken into custody.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the victim, who comes from a poor background and has only studied up to the fifth standard, had previously worked as a housemaid after a divorce a year ago. In January 2025, she was deceived by a woman who promised her employment in Delhi but instead sold her into the flesh trade. Her phone was taken away, and she was coerced into prostitution.

The rescued woman and the brothel manager were handed over to local police authorities. Based on her statement, legal proceedings have been initiated and further investigation is underway.