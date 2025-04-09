Delhi-NCR region prepares for rollout of drone-powered delivery

NEW DELHI: Residents of the Delhi-NCR region may soon receive packages via drones, as Gurugram-based Skye Air prepares to expand its operations across the Capital and its adjoining cities this year. The company, which currently operates in Gurugram and parts of Bengaluru, specialises in drone-based deliveries for e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms.

“Our immediate focus is to scale operations across multiple cities. We aim to deepen our presence in Gurugram and Bengaluru, while also expanding into Delhi, Faridabad, and the wider NCR. By next year, we plan to move into cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata,” said Ankit Kumar, CEO of Skye Air.

In Delhi, operations will initially be limited to the western and southern zones, targeting 8–9 high-density pin codes. In Bengaluru, where only one pin code is currently active, the firm plans to activate four to five more over the next three months. In Gurugram, it already serves 70 residential societies across 28 pin codes.

Founded in 2020, Skye Air has partnered with 12 logistics firms including Blue Dart, DTDC, Shiprocket and Ecom Express, with plans to onboard up to 18 by year-end. Kumar also indicated that partnerships with quick-commerce platforms are in the pipeline.

The company has set an a mbitious target of delivering five million packages by drone in the current calendar year. It delivered 1.2 million in 2024 and is currently averaging 150,000 deliveries per month in 2025.

Skye Air drones typically carry parcels weighing around 4 kg, with a maximum load capacity of 10 kg. The firm employs 95 staff, of whom 55–60 are in operations roles such as pilots and hub managers. This number is expected to grow by 1.5 times by

the end of the year.