Delhi: NCCBM barred from PWD tenders over unsafe construction

New Delhi: In a stern move to ensure high standards of construction, the Delhi Government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has suspended the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCCBM) from participating in any Public Works Department (PWD) tenders for the next two years. This decision comes in the wake of alarming structural issues found in judicial staff quarters built by NCCBM in Dwarka, which posed serious safety concerns.

The NCCBM, a government agency under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is responsible for technological development in the cement and construction industry. However, its recent work in Dwarka has raised serious questions about its quality control and adherence to safety standards.

According to an official memorandum, the PWD issued a show-cause notice to NCCBM in October 2024, accusing the agency of executing substandard construction work that endangered residents’ safety. The PWD’s findings revealed that within just two years of completion, significant cracks appeared in the plaster, and structural distress was evident. By the fourth year, essential components such as beams, columns, and chajjas had shown visible deterioration. The PWD Director’s report detailed disturbing issues, “The floors of the quarters have swelled upwards, and the RCC covers of columns, beams, and chajjas are falling. Exposed reinforcement suggests corrosion.” This prompted a structural audit by IIT-Delhi, which raised further alarm, recommending the demolition of the building due to severe distress in load-bearing elements.

The PWD’s document criticized NCCBM for the lack of due diligence in executing the project, noting that the defects emerged within a mere four years of construction. Despite several consultations, the agency’s responses failed to address the concerns adequately.

As a result, the Delhi Government has decided to bar NCCBM from future PWD contracts for two years, sending a clear message about its zero-tolerance policy towards substandard construction. However, the government clarified that any ongoing contracts involving NCCBM would remain unaffected by the suspension.