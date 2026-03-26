‘Delhi must pivot to global tourism hub’

New Delhi: Delhi’s Education Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday said the time has come for the national capital to reposition itself as a leading global tourism destination rather than merely a transit hub. He was addressing the 2nd ICC Aviation & Tourism Summit 2026 organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce.



“The time has come to develop Delhi not just as a transit hub, but as a leading tourism city,” Sood said, underlining the need to enhance both infrastructure and visitor experience.

Highlighting the importance of first impressions, the minister said, “The experience at Indira Gandhi International Airport reflects the very soul of Delhi,” adding that the airport has been recognised as the best in India and South Asia for the eighth consecutive time. He noted that initiatives like “Delvibe” and DigiYatra are transforming the arrival experience into a seamless and culturally immersive one. “In Delhi, optimism is not merely a policy, it is an experience that begins the moment one lands,” he added.

Sood also spoke about the Delhi Budget 2026-27, calling it a roadmap for a developed capital. “The Rs.1,37,000 crore budget for 2026-27 is a roadmap for building a developed capital,” he said, noting that Delhi’s economy is growing at 8.53 percent, above the national average. He further added, “The Delhi Budget 2026-27 reflects a vision of a developed capital defined by order, aesthetics, and opportunity.”

The minister said capital expenditure has been increased to Rs.32,000 crore, with Rs.12,613 crore allocated for transport and infrastructure, including the redevelopment of 750 km of roads. He also highlighted ongoing projects such as nine flyovers and the Barapullah Phase-3 corridor to ease congestion.

Emphasising sustainability, Sood said a Rs.22,236 crore green budget and policies like EV Policy 2.0 will drive eco-friendly growth.