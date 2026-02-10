Delhi mulls installing cameras at night shelter kitchens to track meals

New Delhi: In an effort to curb food wastage and ensure adequate supply, the Delhi government is planning to install cameras in kitchens of its permanent night shelters to monitor the number of people availing meals on a daily basis.



The initiative, being planned by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), aims to bring data-driven monitoring into functioning of shelter homes, where daily meals are provided to the homeless through non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

An official stated that the proposed cameras will be integrated with a computer-based system that will capture images of people availing meals at shelter homes. The data will then be analysed to assess daily meal requirements more accurately.

“This will help us assess the day-to-day requirement of meals at shelter homes and also prevent food wastage,” the official said, adding that the system will allow authorities to align food preparation with actual consumption patterns.

At present, food catering at night shelters is managed by NGOs, which prepare meals based on fixed estimates. However, officials said this often leads to excess food being cooked, particularly at shelters where occupancy fluctuates or some residents choose not to avail meals.

“Many people staying at shelter homes do not eat there every day, but meals are still prepared in the same quantity. As a result, food goes to waste. This initiative will help us understand how many people are actually eating at the shelters,” the official said.

DUSIB currently operates 197 night shelters across Delhi. On normal days, these shelters house nearly 7,100 people, according to officials. However, occupancy varies significantly depending on the season.

The official said shelters tend to be fully occupied only during peak winter and summer months, when extreme weather conditions force more homeless people to seek shelter. During other periods, the number of residents is usually lower, while many shelters are occupied by long-term residents who have been staying there for years.

Food wastage at night shelters persists as meals are cooked in similar quantities year-round despite fluctuating occupancy, officials said. Shelter populations rise from about 8,000 in summer to over 15,000 in winter. A proposed monitoring system aims to optimise the Rs 20 crore meal budget.