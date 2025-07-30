Delhi MLAs told to give all notices digitally as Assembly goes paperless

New Delhi: MLAs wishing to raise issues under Special Mention in the Delhi Assembly will now have to submit their notices through the National e-Vidhan portal as the House goes paperless from the Monsoon session commencing on August 4, officials said on Tuesday.

This will be the third session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly of Delhi.

According to the schedule announced by Speaker Vijender Gupta, the sittings of the House are tentatively fixed from August 4 to 8.

However, depending on the exigencies, the session may be extended beyond these dates, the statement said.

Each sitting of the House will begin at 2 pm and continue until the scheduled business is concluded for the day.

The speaker has directed that the members intending to raise matters under Rule 280 (Special Mention) must submit their notices exclusively through the NeVA Portal (https://cms.neva.gov.in/) by 5 pm on the working day before the intended date, it said.

A balloting process to determine the inter se priority of the first 10 notices will be held at 11 am in the secretary's room on the respective day.

Members are advised to keep their submissions brief and focused, within eight to 10 lines, on a single issue related to one department, it said.

While speaking in the House, members must adhere strictly to the submitted text, it added.

All notices, including Questions and Resolutions, shall be submitted only through the NeVA Portal, it said.

Members or their staff may seek technical assistance at NeVA Sewa Kendra for online submissions during working hours.