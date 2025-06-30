Delhi Mins inspect Nehru Park for city’s first ‘clean air zone’

New Delhi: In a fresh push towards scientific pollution control, Delhi’s Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and PWD minister Pravesh Sahib Singh on Sunday conducted a ground inspection at Nehru Park to review the feasibility of establishing the city’s first ‘Clean Air Zone’. The initiative is part of a broader plan to explore whether advanced outdoor air purifiers can create safer breathing spaces in public parks, especially during high pollution days.

The 85-acre Nehru Park has been identified as a potential pilot site where 150 high-tech air purification machines may be deployed, subject to results of the ongoing feasibility study. These machines, already tested at ISBTs, markets and petrol pumps, reportedly demonstrated encouraging results in reducing PM2.5 levels.

“We are studying this technology with great interest. If it works at scale, it can be a game-changer for our public spaces,” said Manjinder Singh Sirsa during the inspection. “Pollution control cannot be symbolic, it has to be scientific and tested.” Each proposed purifier stands over 9 feet tall and is capable of filtering air within a 400–600 sqm radius. If successful, these could bring down AQI levels by up to 50 per cent in defined zones, making morning walks and physical activity safer for residents. Public feedback is being collected from joggers, walkers, and fitness groups to guide final decisions.

Sirsa noted, “We want to understand whether this technology can consistently deliver clean air in larger green zones like Nehru Park. People’s feedback will help us decide whether this innovation truly benefits them.”

PWD minister and area MLA Pravesh Sahib Singh also emphasised the integrated approach towards infrastructure and environment. “The PM Narendra Modi has provided Rs 1,000 crore aid for rebuilding Delhi’s infrastructure, we’re integrating environment and development,” he said. “Sirsa is personally overseeing every pollution-control effort on the ground. His commitment is unwavering.”

If the Nehru Park experiment proves viable, similar Clean Air Zones could be implemented in high-footfall areas such as Connaught Place and Khan Market, likely under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partnerships to avoid burdening public funds.

The Clean Air Zone plan aligns with the city’s Environmental Action Plan 2025, which includes artificial rain pilots, daily mechanical sweeping, anti-smog guns, and ANPR camera enforcement. Sirsa added, “Delhi deserves breathable air, and every idea that can help us get there is worth exploring.”