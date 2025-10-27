Delhi ministers review Chhath preparations

New Delhi: As the Capital readies for Chhath Puja, Delhi ministers Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra reviewed preparations at various ghats across the city on Saturday, saying that this year’s celebration will be the grandest ever, with over 1,300 ghats hosting the festival.

Education Minister Ashish Sood, who inspected 31 Chhath venues in his Janakpuri Assembly constituency, said all arrangements have been completed. “Chhath Puja is a symbol of our faith and culture. The festival conveys messages of gratitude to nature, cleanliness, and discipline,” he said, adding that Janakpuri is witnessing celebrations on this scale for the first time. Sood informed that the Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has facilitated the organisation of Chhath Puja at more than 1,000 venues across the city this year. “For the first time in several years, special arrangements have been made for Chhath Puja at Yamuna ghats, creating great enthusiasm among devotees,” he said.

He also noted that the government has simplified the permission and NOC process through a single-window clearance system, similar to the arrangements made for Kanwar Yatra, Durga Puja, and Ramlila celebrations. Sood appealed to devotees to celebrate the festival with cleanliness and social harmony, saying that the people of Janakpuri are

“delighted with the Delhi government’s efforts as they now have access to clean, safe, and well-equipped ghats for the first time in many years.”

Meanwhile, Art, Culture and Languages Minister Kapil Mishra, accompanied by BJP Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva, inspected arrangements at several ghats, including Mayur Vihar, Ashok Nagar, Kondli, Trilokpuri, and Sonia Vihar. He later joined Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at Vasudev Ghat to review preparations. “There is extraordinary enthusiasm for Chhath Puja across Delhi this year,” Mishra said.