Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand quits from Cabinet, Aam Aadmi Party citing corruption

New Delhi: In a significant development on Wednesday, Raaj Kumar Anand, a minister in Delhi’s government, resigned from his Cabinet position and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), citing corruption within the party. Anand, who is a Dalit leader and held the social welfare portfolio, claimed that the party failed to adequately represent Dalits.

AAP claimed that Anand’s departure supports their view that the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was politically motivated to dismantle the party. They accused the BJP of manipulating law enforcement agencies to target their ministers and legislators.

Conversely, the BJP argued that Anand’s resignation exposed the corrupt practices within AAP, likening the party to a mafia organisation.

Expressing his difficulty in remaining with AAP, Anand said: “The Aam Aadmi Party is embroiled in corruption. Given the situation, it has become difficult for me to stay in this party. That is why through your medium I want to convey that I am resigning from this party and my minister’s post.”

Asked whether he would join any political party, he replied: “I will not go anywhere.”

In response to a query on the timing of his resignation, He said, “Till yesterday, we were under the impression that we are being framed, but after the High Court verdict, it seems that there is something wrong at our end.”

Following Anand’s resignation, AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of abusing their power by using investigative agencies against AAP officials, describing the situation as a ‘trial by fire.’

The Enforcement Directorate had previously conducted raids on Anand’s property as part of a money laundering investigation.

“From Jantar Mantar, Arvind Kejriwal had said that the country will change once politics changes. The politics hasn’t changed but the politician has changed,” Anand told reporters.

He alleged that AAP doesn’t respect Dalit MLAs, councillors and ministers. In such circumstances, all Dalits feel cheated, he alleged and added, “We live in an inclusive society, but it is not wrong to talk about proportion. It is difficult for me to remain in the party with all these things, hence I am resigning from the post.”

BJP’s Tarun Chugh interpreted Anand’s resignation as evidence of AAP’s endemic corruption.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj speculated that Anand was coerced into resigning and reiterated that Kejriwal’s arrest was intended to weaken AAP.

Sanjay Singh acknowledged that while some may be discouraged, AAP remains united and determined to overcome these obstacles.Bansuri Swaraj of the BJP contended that Kejriwal and AAP have lost their integrity, a sentiment echoed by Anand’s testimony.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 and is currently detained in Tihar Jail. The political implications of these events continue to unfold.