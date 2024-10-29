Delhi minister launches ‘Diya Jalao, Patake Nahi’ campaign

New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at curbing pollution levels during the Diwali festivities, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai officially launched the ‘Diya Jalao, Patake Nahi’ campaign on Monday.

The campaign commenced with a ceremonial lighting of diyas at the Babarpur Bus Terminal, emphasising the need for collective public action to tackle the pressing issue of air pollution during this festive season.

During the launch event, Minister Rai highlighted the detrimental impact of firecrackers on the environment, stating, “There is a rise in pollution during Diwali due to the bursting of firecrackers. The air of Delhi becomes very polluted and it is very lethal for children and the elderly.”

He further elaborated on the campaign’s two-fold objective, to discourage the use of firecrackers and to promote the celebration of Diwali with diyas, which are eco-friendly alternatives.

Rai reiterated the government’s commitment to environmental safety, mentioning the stringent measures in place against firecrackers.

“The government has put a blanket ban on manufacture, storage, sale (including delivery through online marketing platforms) and bursting of firecrackers,” he said.

He also called for neighbouring NCR states to implement similar bans, underscoring the need for a unified approach to tackle pollution.

As part of the ongoing efforts to combat air quality issues, Minister Rai reminded attendees

about the recently announced Winter Action Plan, which aims to address

pollution more effectively during the colder months.