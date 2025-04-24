Delhi Minister calls for affordable housing loans, tech upgrade

New Delhi: Delhi Cooperation Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Tuesday chaired a key review meeting with the officials of the Delhi Cooperative Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DCHFC), stressing the need to make affordable housing loans more accessible for city residents. He directed that the Corporation’s schemes must reflect the financial realities and aspirations of Delhi’s population.

“The objective should be to fulfill the dream of home ownership for Delhi residents through affordable loans,” Singh said during the meeting.

The minister instructed officials to introduce technological upgrades to streamline the online loan application system, making the entire process more user-friendly and efficient. He emphasised that people living in slums or kutcha houses must be able to avail housing finance easily and without bureaucratic delays.

He also recommended offering financial incentives for eco-friendly initiatives such as solar power installations, rainwater harvesting, and infrastructure upgrades within cooperative group housing societies. “There must be active coordination with agencies like Delhi Jal Board, MNRE, DUSIB and DDA to implement these goals effectively,” Singh added.

Highlighting the importance of affordability, Singh made it clear that no hidden or additional costs should be imposed on applicants. “From the application stage to project completion, applicants should not face any extra financial burden beyond the prescribed charges,” he stated.

The minister further directed that the process for recovering dues from loan defaulters be fast-tracked. “The Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) must ensure that recoveries are carried out promptly and effectively,” he said. The meeting is seen as a push to enhance transparency, affordability, and sustainability in Delhi’s cooperative housing finance landscape.