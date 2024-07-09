Delhi min reviews preparedness of govt hospitals to tackle dengue

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday ordered an intensive fogging and sanitation exercise, hospital visits to assess availability of medicines and other arrangements, and running awareness campaigns to prevent any dengue outbreak this year.



Bharadwaj chaired a high-level meeting with senior medical officers of Delhi government-run hospitals and health department officials to review preparedness for dengue management.

The minister directed the medical officers for immediate examination of people arriving with symptoms of dengue and their proper treatment, if found positive. Dengue is caused by a virus that is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

Bharadwaj instructed the officials concerned to intensify fogging and cleaning campaigns in dengue-prone areas and directed medical superintendents to visit the facilities daily, according to a health department statement.

In a post in Hindi on X, he said, “Held a review meeting with medical superintendents and directors of all Delhi government hospitals regarding dengue cases during the rainy season.”

“Detailed information was sought about the availability of medicines in hospitals, arrangement of beds for dengue patients and other preparations. Instructions were also issued to take necessary steps to prevent dengue,” he said in the post. Bharadwaj also directed to ensure special arrangements for dengue patients in hospitals, availability of necessary medicines and beds. If any mosquito breeding spot is spotted around hospital premises, it should be promptly brought to the notice of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for necessary action, he said. The minister also mandated to ensure availability of mosquito nets in sufficient quantities for dengue patients.

Instructions were issued to run awareness campaigns to make the public aware and identify the symptoms of dengue, with an emphasis on holding such programmes in schools and public places, the statement said.

The minister further instructed to increase rapid testing and treatment of dengue. Information about measures to prevent dengue is to be disseminated through social media and other media, it said.

According to information from officials, fogging was being done in hospitals to prevent mosquito breeding. There is adequate availability of medicines and other necessary items for dengue and malaria patients in hospitals, it said.