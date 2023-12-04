Delhi min Raaj Kumar Anand inaugurates Disability Awareness Week

New Delhi: In a recent development, Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister, Raaj Kumar Anand, inaugurated the Disability Awareness Week on Sunday, emphasising the need to transform disabilities into capabilities and urging society not to judge disabilities based on their visibility.



In a joint initiative by the Department of Social Welfare GNCTD and the Directorate of Education, the campaign aims to sensitise and educate children in all Delhi schools, fostering the foundation for an inclusive and equitable society.

During the week-long awareness drive, students from classes 9th and 11th will be appointed as ‘Divyang Mitra’ in each school. These Divyang Mitras will act as nodal students, promoting inclusivity in classrooms and resource rooms.

Their responsibilities include raising awareness, facilitating provisions for Children with Disabilities as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016, and addressing challenges under the supervision of school authorities.

Special assemblies will be held in all schools on December 4, discussing the significance of the International Day for Persons with Disabilities.

These assemblies will feature talks on success stories of eminent persons with disabilities, taking a pledge to provide necessary support for creating an inclusive environment in school and society, and announcing the appointed Divyang Mitra.

Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand stated, ‘We envision a society where disabilities are not judged by visibility but transformed into capabilities, fostering inclusivity and empowerment for all.’ He highlighted the transformative nature of this initiative, aiming to build a more accessible and understanding community.

Awareness cum Sensitisation programmes will be conducted throughout the week, including various activities such as drawing competitions, poster making, role-playing games, and a disability awareness quiz.

A total of 51 events will be organised in crowded public places across Delhi from December 3, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, until December 9.

The celebrations will conclude with a final Concluding Event on December 16 at the Delhi Sports Fest.

The overarching goal of the initiative is to contribute to building better plans and policies for an inclusive society, emphasising the collective responsibility that contributes to harmony and unity, as envisioned in the Constitution.

The campaign underscores the aim of recognising and celebrating the capabilities of individuals with disabilities, fostering a more inclusive and supportive environment for all.