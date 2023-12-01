Delhi min Atishi pulls up officials for delay in Okhla STP project

New Delhi: In a bid to address the longstanding issue of Yamuna river pollution, the Delhi government is moving forward with the construction of Asia’s largest wastewater treatment plant in Okhla. With a capacity to treat 564 million litres of sewage daily, the plant is set to play a pivotal role in the government’s campaign to clean the Yamuna.



Water Minister Atishi, accompanied by Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials, recently inspected the Okhla wastewater treatment plant.

Expressing the significance of the project, Minister Atishi stated, ‘This plant with a capacity of 564 MLD is going to be a game-changer in the direction of cleaning the Yamuna.” The minister emphasised that the operational plant would shift the approach from directly releasing untreated sewage into the Yamuna to treating and then discharging it. The treated water is expected to significantly reduce the Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) level of the polluted water.

However, during the inspection, Minister Atishi noted a delay in the project’s completion. In response, she directed officials to expedite the remaining work, setting a deadline for the plant to be operational by the end of the year. ‘Any delay in this crucial project will not be tolerated,’ Atishi firmly asserted.

To ensure timely progress, Atishi instructed officials to submit progress reports every Monday along with a detailed timeline. The government is operating on a war footing to meet these deadlines and fulfill Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s commitment to cleaning the Yamuna. The treatment plant, strategically located in Okhla, is designed to treat wastewater from central and south Delhi, encompassing densely populated areas.

Advanced technologies, including UV treatment, will be employed to ensure the water meets quality standards.

Once operational, the plant is expected to benefit around 40 lakh people in Delhi. Atishi highlighted, ‘After this plant is operational, the water treated from the plant will not only help in cleaning the Yamuna but will also be useful for gardening and other purposes.’