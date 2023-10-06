Delhi Metro’s WhatsApp-based ticketing service extended on all corridors: DMRC

New Delhi: DMRC has extended its WhatsApp-based ticketing system, previously successful on the Airport Express Line, to cover all lines in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), including the Gurugram Rapid Metro, in partnership with Meta and Pelocal Fintech Pvt Ltd.



Recognising the significance of ticketing in the commuter journey, DMRC has announced this initiative to streamline ticket booking. This programme diversifies ticket procurement channels with digital modes like UPI and credit/debit cards, prioritising passenger convenience.

Recently, DMRC introduced QR ticketing via the Mobile App, Ticket Vending Machines, Ticket Windows, WhatsApp (on the airport line), and PayTM/PhonePe (on the airport line), all accepting popular digital payment methods.

Passengers can now send ‘Hi’ to +91 9650855800 on WhatsApp or scan the QR code to easily purchase Metro tickets across the entire network. This user-friendly chatbot operates in English and Hindi. With this WhatsApp-based ticketing system, commuters can now buy tickets with a single click, from anywhere.

Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of DMRC, said, “This integration will encourage more commuters to choose the Delhi Metro as their preferred mode of travel.”

The WhatsApp Ticketing Service offers several key features for commuters’ convenience. Users can generate up to 6 QR tickets in a single transaction, simplifying group travel. Ticket booking is available between 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for all lines, with extended hours from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. for the Airport Line (Orange Line), catering to varied schedules.

It’s important to note that ticket cancellations are not permitted through WhatsApp ticketing. Additionally, while a marginal convenience fee applies to credit/debit card transactions, there is no fee for transactions made via UPI, ensuring flexibility in payment options for passengers.