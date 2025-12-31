Delhi Metro’s landmark 2025

New Delhi: From launching new Phase-IV corridors to pioneering digital ticketing and global consultancy, 2025 emerged as a landmark year for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), reinforcing its position as India’s most advanced urban transit system. The year unfolded like a report card of engineering feats, technological upgrades, sustainability milestones and passenger-centric initiatives.

The year began on January 5 with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone for the 26.5-km Rithala–Narela–Nathupur (Kundli) corridor, while DMRC simultaneously commenced passenger services on the Janakpuri West–Krishna Park Extension, marking the debut of Phase-IV operations. With this, the Delhi Metro network expanded to 289 stations spanning 394.448 km.

Phase-IV construction milestones dominated the year. DMRC achieved its highest point at 28.362 metres near Haiderpur Badli Mor and completed some of the most complex tunnelling works, including the deepest underground stretches on the Tughlakabad–Aerocity (Golden Line) corridor and the rare engineering feat of tunnelling beneath the operational Red Line at Pulbangash.

Managing Director Dr. Vikas Kumar said, “2025 reflects DMRC’s ability to combine engineering excellence with commuter convenience, sustainability and innovation.” He added that Phase-IV progress remained on track despite complex urban challenges.

Digital transformation was another highlight. DMRC integrated with ONDC, launched ‘DMRC Pay powered by BHIM’, rolled out Sarthi-Momentum 2.0 for last-mile connectivity and signed multiple MoUs for advanced technologies, including 5G-ready optical fibre networks and autonomous navigation solutions.

Reflecting its social commitment, DMRC inaugurated the Udaan Children Home near Dilshad Garden, observed Priority Frisking for senior citizens, divyangjans and pregnant women, and dedicated a full platform wall at Sir M. Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh Metro station to Param Veer Chakra awardees, paying tribute to India’s bravest soldiers.

Passengers welcomed the initiatives but also voiced expectations. Daily commuter Rakesh Sharma said, “Ticket booking has become easier, but peak-hour crowd management still needs improvement.” Another commuter, Pooja Verma, noted, “The priority frisking for senior citizens and pregnant women is a thoughtful step.”

DMRC’s global footprint expanded as it secured a 12-year O&M contract for Chennai Metro Phase-II, showcased its expertise at the Smart City Expo in Barcelona, and forayed into the port sector with an automated cargo evacuation system. Sustainability remained central, with bids invited for 500 million units of renewable energy annually, positioning DMRC to operate on over 60 per cent green power. Research collaborations were also signed with Monash University and IIT Hyderabad. The year also brought national recognition, from the prestigious Kirti Award

for official language implementation to energy-efficiency honours, sustainability accolades and international conferences hosted in Delhi.