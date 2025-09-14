Delhi Metro wins ‘Kirti Puraskar’

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been awarded the country’s highest recognition in the field of official language implementation, the “Kirti Puraskar” (First Prize), for its outstanding work in promoting Hindi.

The award was presented at the Hindi Diwas celebrations and the All-India Official Language Conference held in Gandhinagar. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah conferred the honour upon DMRC’s Managing Director, Dr. Vikas Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kumar said the recognition was a matter of great pride for DMRC. “This honour reflects the persistent efforts of Delhi Metro in implementing the official language with sincerity and commitment,” he noted. He added that the corporation has been consistently working to strengthen the use of Hindi in its day-to-day operations, official communications, and employee engagement.

The event was also attended by Ajit Sharma, Director (Finance) and Vice-Chairman of the DMRC Official Language Implementation Committee, along with DMRC’s Hindi officers and staff. Sharma remarked that the award would “encourage the corporation to continue enhancing the role of Hindi in its administrative and operational framework.”

The Kirti Puraskar is regarded as the highest national honour given by the Government of India for outstanding implementation of the official language policy. It recognises organisations that not only adopt Hindi in their administrative practices but also innovate ways to promote its effective use.

DMRC officials highlighted that the award reflects the corporation’s broader philosophy of inclusivity. “Metro is not just about transport, it is also about culture, communication, and connecting with the people in their own language,” an official said.

With this achievement, DMRC has once again reinforced its leadership not only in urban transport but also in the field of official language promotion.